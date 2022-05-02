Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.3 days.

MLLGF stock remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

