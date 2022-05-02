N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth about $4,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. N-able has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.