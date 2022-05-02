Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $154.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.06. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.39% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.