Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 812,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.