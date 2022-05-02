NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NACCO Industries stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,220. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 25.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.