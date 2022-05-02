Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 37.0% in April

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

