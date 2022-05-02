NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Short Interest Update

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NSTG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,118. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

