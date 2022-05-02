National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NABZY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

