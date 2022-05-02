National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.43.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.50 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

