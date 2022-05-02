National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

