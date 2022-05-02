National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion.
Shares of FM stock opened at C$36.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$25.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.53. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.
In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
