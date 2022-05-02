National Bank Financial Comments on Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$16.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

