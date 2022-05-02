National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.57.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.00. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$28.18 and a twelve month high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

