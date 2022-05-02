National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.70.

TSE TIH opened at C$113.09 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$97.76 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.