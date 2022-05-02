National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$15.67 and a one year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$484.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$815,085. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 131,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,721.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.