National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Tobam raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 69.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 129,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 413,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

