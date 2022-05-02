National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCMI opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

