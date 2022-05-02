National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of National Grid by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.