National Health Investors (NHI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NHI opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

