Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $85,646 in the last ninety days. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,755. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

NGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

