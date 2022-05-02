Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Update

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 257,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVC opened at $20.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

