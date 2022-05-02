Navient Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

