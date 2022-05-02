Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NVGS stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $727.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Navigator by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

