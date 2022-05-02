NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528. The company has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

