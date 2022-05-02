Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

