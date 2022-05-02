Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. 15,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,746. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

