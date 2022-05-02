New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New Age Metals stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

