New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. New Gold posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Gold.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 18.63%.

NYSE:NGD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $995.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

