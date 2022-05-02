New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMFC stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

