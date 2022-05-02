New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.