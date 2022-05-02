New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Critical Review

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Relic and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $105.88, suggesting a potential upside of 67.34%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

New Relic has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -34.10% -68.08% -18.35% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 6.27 -$192.61 million ($4.02) -15.74 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.31 $6.82 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Summary

New Relic beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. The company also provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. In addition, it offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. Further, the company provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

