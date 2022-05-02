News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company continued with its impressive performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only grew year over year but also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strength primarily across Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. A surge in profitability was noticed in the News Media segment due to a revival in the advertising market. Meanwhile, Foxtel’s total streaming subscribers grew substantially. Management also remained optimistic about its acquisitions of the OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses that are likely to enhance Dow Jones’ information services business. However, it expects REA growth rates to slow in the second half as it cycled strong prior period listing volumes.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

News stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. News has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in News by 115.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of News by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

