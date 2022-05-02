NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $63.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $254.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $259.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.75 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $89.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

