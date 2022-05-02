NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

