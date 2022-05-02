NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NEX opened at $11.03 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

