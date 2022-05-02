NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $620,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $17.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

