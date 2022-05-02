NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $620,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $17.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextNav.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:NN opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.