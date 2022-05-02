NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NFYEF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

