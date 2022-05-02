NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

