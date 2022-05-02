NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.