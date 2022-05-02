NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NFYEF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

