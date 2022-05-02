NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.29. 565,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.27. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a market cap of C$870.81 million and a P/E ratio of -42.60.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Insiders bought a total of 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.