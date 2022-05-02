NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.29. 565,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,824. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$870.81 million and a P/E ratio of -42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,593,209.89. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

