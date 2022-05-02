NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 46.86% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

NFI traded down C$0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 565,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,824. The firm has a market cap of C$870.81 million and a PE ratio of -42.60. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.27.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

