Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 77,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
