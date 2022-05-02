Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 77,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

