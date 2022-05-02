Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,810,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 32,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

