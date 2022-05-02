Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 809.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.