NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley raised NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NN Group from €52.50 ($56.45) to €56.50 ($60.75) in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

