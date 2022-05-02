Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

