Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 198,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

