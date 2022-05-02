Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock opened at $215.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 133.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

